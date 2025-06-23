 Top
2 Held for Inter-State Cyber Fraud

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
23 Jun 2025 8:51 PM IST

Adilabad police on Tuesday arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly running a cyber-fraud scheme that duped unsuspecting victims. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: Adilabad police on Tuesday arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly running a cyber-fraud scheme that duped unsuspecting victims.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said special teams were sent to Madhya Pradesh after Chenna Shivakumar (34) of Jamdapur village, Adilabad-Rural mandal, filed a complaint on June 4. Shivakumar had lost ₹5,03,000 to the fraudsters.

The accused, Saurabh Raikwar (24) and Rithik Sen, both from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, were taken into custody. Police seized four mobile phones, one laptop, three bank passbooks, a PAN card, a keyboard, and a monitor.

Investigators said the duo initiated contact by sending WhatsApp messages that began with “Hi, my name is Teena,” then siphoned money from victims’ bank accounts. Further investigation is under way to trace additional gang members and recover more funds.

Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

