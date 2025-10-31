2 Held for Attempted Sexual Assault on Four-Year-Old in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two men from Madhya Pradesh were taken into custody for "attempting to sexually assault" a four-year-old girl in Choutuppal, near here, police said on Friday.

Both accused, aged around 40, were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, based on preliminary investigation, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the girl was playing outside her house. One of the accused allegedly lured her into his residence on the pretext of offering chocolates.

Another girl from the neighbourhood, who saw the girl being taken inside, immediately alerted the victim's mother, police said. "The girl's mother, along with a few others, rushed to the man's house and rescued her," police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the two men under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for attempting to sexually assault a minor.

Both were taken into custody, police said. The girl was sent for medical examination, and further investigation is underway, police added.