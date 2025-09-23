2 Held at Secunderabad Railway Station for Smuggling Ganja from Odisha

Hyderabad: The railway police foiled a bid to smuggle concentrated dry ganja into Telangana with the arrest of two smugglers. As many as 10.854 kilograms of contraband worth Rs.5.42 lakh meant to be peddled for Dasara festival.

According to S.N. Jawed, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railways, a surprise check against drug peddlers was conducted on platforms and trains at Kacheguda resulting in the arrest of smugglers who are trying to transport the contraband to the State. During questioning, Madugula Arjun, a car service center employee, Vatti Srinivas, milk salesman, both residents of Maheshwaram, revealed that they procured the contraband from Barhampur of Odisha and brought it to Hyderabad in Konark Express.

Initially the accused used to consume ganja and subsequently they got involved in smuggling the contraband into twin cities and other districts in the State to earn easy money. In pursuance of their plan, the accused went to Berhampur forest area and purchased 10 kgs of ganja from an unknown person for Rs.30,000 that is Rs 3,000 per kg packed separately in seven packets and kept in two backpacks.

The same day along with the contraband, they boarded Konark Express train to Secunderabad. When the train arrived at the station, the police nabbed them.