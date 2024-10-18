 Top
DC Correspondent
17 Oct 2024 10:48 PM GMT
2 ganja smugglers held
Two ganja cultivators who have been peddling dry ganja to consumers in twin cities were arrested by the SR Nagar police on Thursday. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Two ganja cultivators who have been peddling dry ganja to consumers in twin cities were arrested by the SR Nagar police on Thursday. The accused G. Madhavrao, 33, and M. Rajesh, 35, were caught red-handed while selling the substance in Ameerpet.

During interrogation, they confessed that they were natives of Sirlimetta village on the AP-Odisha border, had been cultivating ganja in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district for the past three months, smuggling it into the city and selling it. Police seized 6 kg of ganja and two bikes from the accused and produced them before the court for judicial remand.


