2 Ganja Peddlers Jailed for 20 Years

Nalgonda: The Khammam District First Additional and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced two persons to 20 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh each after convicting them in a ganja smuggling case.

According to a media release issued by the office of the Khammam Police Commissionerate, the accused, Bodavala, 26, a resident of Ananeyulu Thanda in Mahbubabad district, and Bojja Vamshi, 22, from Sarapaka in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, were arrested by Raghunathapalem Police on April 7, 2021 while illegally transporting 194 kg of ganja in a car.

Cases were registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

After trial, the court found them guilty and awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹2 lakh each.