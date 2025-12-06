 Top
6 Dec 2025 6:50 PM IST

The EAGLE force reiterated its commitment to safeguard society from drug menace and appeals to the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities

2 Ganja Peddlers Held in Khammam, Karimnagar
The Telangana EAGLE Force, in coordination with Railway police apprehended two ganja peddlers and seized 6.250 kgs of ganja. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In two separate cases, the Telangana EAGLE Force, in coordination with Railway police apprehended two ganja peddlers and seized 6.250 kgs of ganja.

The arrested have been identified as Alokpradhan (19) of Sunapally mandal of Ganjam district in Odisha and Jadi Vamshi (25) of Seetharampally in Mancherial. The EAGLE force reiterated its commitment to safeguard society from drug menace and appeals to the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.


