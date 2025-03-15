2 fall in lift pit, 1 dies

Hyderabad:One person died after accidentally falling into an under-construction lift pit at Hafeezpet in Miyapur on Friday.

According to Miyapur inspector K. Kranthi Kumar, the deceased has been identified as Surendra. He was residing with four others — Kishan, Bharat, Ramshankar and Mahesh — in a two-room house.

On Thursday evening, Ramshankar and Kishan went out to have alcohol. On their return, the two had an altercation over who would cook rice for dinner.



Bharat, the complainant intervened and stopped the fight by offering to cook the rice. While Kishan, Surendra and Mahesh went to have alcohol in one of the rooms, Ramshankar went to the other room to speak over the phone.

While Bharat was away, Kishan went to the other room to pick a fight with Ramshankar over another issue. When Surendra was trying to take Kishan back to the other room, both of them fell into the under-construction lift pit accidentally.

On being informed about the fall by a neighbour, Bharat reached the spot and he got his two friends out of the pit with the help of others present on the scene. The duo were taken to the hospital, where Surendra died while undergoing treatment. Kishan is still being treated.

A case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.