2 Electrocuted in Mancherial district

Hyderabad: Two persons died due to electrocution in Mancherial district on Monday.

The incident occurred at Mayadharipet village of Dandepally mandal in Mancherial district. Laxminarayana of Mayadharipet and Nagaraju of Kazipet were carrying an iron when it accidentally came in contact with live wires.

Death was instant for them, according to police. The police shifted the bodies to the government hospital in the district for an autopsy. More details are awaited.