2 Drug Peddlers in Moinabad Case Remain Elusive

Hyderabad: Two suspected drug peddlers linked to the Moinabad farmhouse case remain absconding even as police began questioning the accused at Shamshabad police station on Tuesday, following the grant of three-day custody by a local court.

A senior official said the two individuals, believed to have supplied narcotics for the party, are untraceable with their mobile phones switched off. Efforts are underway to track them.

Police are focusing on establishing the supply chain and verifying the role of those involved. While initial investigation suggested the drugs were procured from Shimla, officials now say the contraband was sourced locally, ruling out interstate links. Sources added that the absconding peddlers are reportedly connected to Pilot Rohith.

The case stems from a raid conducted ten days ago by the EAGLE team along with Moinabad police at a farmhouse belonging to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. Eleven persons were detained, of whom six later tested positive for cocaine and MDMA. Those testing positive included Rohith, his brother Ritesh, TDP MP Putta Mahesh, Namit Sharma, and two others.

While the MP and others were granted station bail the same day, Rohith, Ritesh, and Namit were lodged in Chanchalguda jail after Namit allegedly opened fire on police during the raid. The three were booked under the Arms Act, with Namit additionally charged with attempted murder.

Police had sought a ten-day custody of the accused, but the court granted three days. Further investigation is underway.