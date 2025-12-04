2 Divers Found Dead in Three-Wheeler, Drug Overdose Suspected: Police

Hyderabad:Two autorickshaw drivers were found dead on the rear seat of a three-wheeler under Chandrayangutta flyover on Wednesday. Police recovered three empty bottles of atrium anesthesia and two used syringes from the spot and it was suspected that they might have self-injected and died due to overdose.



On being informed by the locals, Chandrayangutta police and CLUES team rushed to the spot and examined the crime scene at 9.30 am.



“We examined their bodies. No strangulation marks or external injuries were seen,” A. Sudhakar, ACP Chandryangutta, said.



During investigation, we found three empty bottles of atrium anesthesia and two used syringes near the autorickshaw, Sudhakar added.



Police with the help of locals identified the deceased as Mohammed Jahanger, 37, a resident of Pahadishareef and Mohammed Irfan, 39, a resident of Riyasatnagar- Santoshnagar. The victims' parents were also intimated about the tragic incidents, who too identified them, the ACP said.



Police suspect that they might have died from excess intake of painkiller drug, which was taken intravenously, police said. The exact cause of death will be known after the receipt of the post-mortem report. A case has been booked on suspicious death and the bodies were shifted to OGH mortuary for an autopsy, the police, added



10-year-old boy drowns in temple pond



Hyderabad:A 10-year-old boy drowned in the Pushkarini located at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday morning.



The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a member of a scrap-picking family from Bidar who migrated to Miyapur. The family arrived at Yadadri on Tuesday night for darshan and slept on the temple premises.



When Santosh’s parents woke up early in the morning, the boy was missing. The body was later found floating in the water and temple staff alerted police.



Initial investigation suggested that Santosh may have accidentally slipped into the pond while wandering around the temple complex. Police ruled out any foul play. The body was shifted to a local government hospital for a postmortem. “A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS. The body will be handed over to the parents after the autopsy,” Yadadri police said.



Youths found dead on railway tracks; family alleges foul play

Hyderabad:A 24-year-old man was found dead on the railway tracks near Farooqnagar in Shadnagar on Monday night, with police initially suspecting death by suicide. However, family alleges foul play and files complaint.



The deceased, identified as A. Shekhar, had reportedly applied as a candidate representing a national party in the upcoming Panchayat elections.



According to officials from the Mahbubnagar Railway Protection Force (RPF), the locomotive pilot informed authorities that the man had allegedly jumped in front of the train. The body was later shifted for postmortem examination.



However, Shekhar’s family has alleged foul play. They claimed he had been receiving repeated threats from a group allegedly attempting to pressure him into withdrawing from the election. The family has named one K. Yadaiah Goud and others in their complaint, alleging that the continuous intimidation may have led to his death.



A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS (suspicious death) with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mahbubnagar. GRP officials said case sections may alter as the investigation progresses. “Based on the findings and evidence collected, relevant sections may be altered,” officials said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Court directs 42 to do social service

Hyderabad:Altogether 42 individuals, who were booked for consuming liquor in public places, were directed by the court to conduct a social service programme at Krishna Kanth Park on Wednesday. Madhurangar SHO H. Prabhakar said that on court’s direction the social service activity was organised to ensure compliance. Of the 42 persons, who participated in the social service programme, 25 were were booked by Madhuranagar police, 12 were booked by the Borabanda police, and the rest five were booked by Panjagutta police, Prabhakar said.



3 including victim’s aunt arrested in Pocso



Hyderabad:The Filmnagar police have arrested three persons, including a minor victim’s aunt who has been facilitating other accused to sexually exploit the victim and earned money by giving false promises that the said assaulters would give a role in Tollywood film industry.



It is reported that the victim’s aunt Aruna had been forcing the victim into prostitution and earning money, however a social worker acted as a good Samaritan and informed the police.



According to the police, the assaulters — Bandi Venkata Shiva Reddy, 43, a co-director, Penikelapati Anil, 40, working as a cameraman — had been assaulting the victim while the victim’s aunt Macha Aruna, 33, was facilitating the sexual assaults providing accommodation to Anil and Shiva Reddy, police sources disclosed.



Aruna had been misleading the victim with false promises of opportunities in TV serials later in Tollywood industry. She facilitated access to the victim, enabling the accused persons to exploit her, police added.



Police booked cases for sexual assault of a minor, criminal conspiracy and betrayal of guardianship and various sections of the Pocso Act and under section 65 (1), 351 (2), 74, 75(2), 127, (2) of the BNS.



The accused, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh, confessed of the crime during interrogation. Police seized three mobile phones in which Aruna was circulating the victim’s pictures with contact details .They produced them before the court for judicial remand on Wednesday.



Police urged public not to be misled by false promises of getting roles in Television or cinema. “People should report any such false promises and exploitation immediately to the local police station,” DCP (West) Ch Srinivas said.



Driver dies by suicide after losing job



Hyderabad:A 39-year-old driver who lost his job ended his life near Ghatkesar railway station in the early hours of Wednesday.



Railway police identified the victim as Paredula Bikshapathi, a resident of Ghatkesar. During the investigation, the police found that Bikshapathi had recently lost his job and was in a financial crisis, which led him to take the extreme step. He is survived by two children.



His body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.