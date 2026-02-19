2 Die in Road Accident on Way to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons died and three others sustained injuries after their car allegedly rammed into an unknown vehicle near the toll gate on the Shadnagar Bypass road late on Tuesday night.

According to Shadnagar sub-inspector, Rajesh, deceased were identified as Purshottam Reddy and Madhusudhan Reddy. Both were running businesses in the city.

Five persons were returning to Hyderabad in a car after visiting a temple in Arunachalam, when the incident occurred.

Police said the car rammed into an unidentified vehicle moving ahead of it towards the city from Shadnagar. What exactly led to the accident was not known yet and it is being investigated.

Both Purshottam and Madhusudhan died on the spot while the three others — Prashanth Goud, Chandrakant Goud and Sridhar — sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. Their condition was stated to be stable.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. Further investigation into the incident is underway.