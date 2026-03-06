2 Die, 3 Injured in Scaffolding Collapse

Hyderabad: Two workers died, and three were grievously injured after a bamboo scaffolding collapsed at a seven-storey under-construction building at Al Hasnath Colony in Tolichowki in the Mehdipatnam police limits on Thursday. The construction, according to revenue officials, was illegal. The owner and the builder of the building were booked for negligence.

The deceased were identified as Adinarayana Rao and Tirupati, both natives of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and the injured are R. Ramesh from Srikakulam, M. Ramesh from Odisha and Ahmed from Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

According to police, when five persons were erecting a bamboo scaffolding between the sixth and seventh floors at around 4 pm on Thursday, the wooden panels broke, and all five persons fell from the 60-foot height of the under-construction building.

Asifnagar ACP B. Kishan Kumar said the police received information at around 4.30 pm and rushed to the spot. Adinarayana Rao and Tirupati received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Of the three injured, one person's health condition is stated to be critical.

A tea vendor, Ghouse, who was moving towards the stretch, heard a loud scream from the building. “At the accident spot, two persons fell on the road lying in a pool of blood. Some persons sought water to sip, and requested them to shift them to the hospital,” he said.

The Asifnagar ACP said that they found the owner and the builder guilty of negligence.

Sachin Tiwari, a security guard at the private school, said he noticed at least 15 workers in the under-construction building, and they began work after taking an afternoon nap.

“An autorickshaw and a car parked nearby were damaged, and five people fell on the road at different places. Three people were unconscious while being shifted to the hospital,” the security guard said.

The Mehdipatnam police registered cases against the owner and the builder for negligence causing death. A revenue official visited the place and found illegal construction. They would prepare a report and submit it to the district collector on Friday.

Labour minister V. Vivek ordered officials to take measures to provide medical assistance to injured persons and sought a report on safety measures and workers.

Timeline

February 5, 2025: Five people died after a cellar collapsed at Mansoorabad.

March 1, 2025: Five people were injured after a slab of a building collapsed at HCU.

March 27, 2025: A person died after a building collapsed in Bhadrachalam.

July 31, 2025: Four people suffered injuries after a building collapsed at Anurag University.

August 4, 2025: A person died after a building collapsed in Medchal.