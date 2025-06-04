 Top
2 Dead, 20 Injured as Private Bus Crashes into Stationary Lorry in Choutuppal

DC Correspondent
4 Jun 2025 10:32 AM IST

The bus, which was en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, rammed into the lorry parked on the roadside.

Private travels bus collided with a stationary lorry on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway near Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Hyderabad: Two people were killed and 20 others injured when a private travels bus collided with a stationary lorry on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway near Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The bus, which was en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, rammed into the lorry parked on the roadside. The deceased have been identified as the bus driver and a female passenger.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.


