2 Cong. MLAs Spar Over Mother Dairy Polls

Nalgonda: Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel on Friday alleged that Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah was working against Congress candidates in the elections for three directors of Mother Dairy.

Addressing a press conference at Thungathurthy, Samuel claimed that Ilaiah was asking members of the Nalgonda-Ranga Reddy Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd. in his constituency to vote for BRS-supported candidates. He further alleged that Ilaiah was forcing Congress-affiliated members of the society to back a BRS candidate who is his relative.

Samuel demanded that Ilaiah take responsibility and resign if any of the three Congress candidates contesting for the director posts lost the elections. He also urged TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to initiate disciplinary action against Ilaiah if Congress candidates were defeated.