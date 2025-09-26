 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

2 Cong. MLAs Spar Over Mother Dairy Polls

Telangana
P. Srinivas
26 Sept 2025 11:49 PM IST

Thungathurthy’s Samuel says Ilaiah worked against Congress candidates

2 Cong. MLAs Spar Over Mother Dairy Polls
x
Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel. (Image: Facebook)

Nalgonda: Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel on Friday alleged that Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah was working against Congress candidates in the elections for three directors of Mother Dairy.

Addressing a press conference at Thungathurthy, Samuel claimed that Ilaiah was asking members of the Nalgonda-Ranga Reddy Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd. in his constituency to vote for BRS-supported candidates. He further alleged that Ilaiah was forcing Congress-affiliated members of the society to back a BRS candidate who is his relative.

Samuel demanded that Ilaiah take responsibility and resign if any of the three Congress candidates contesting for the director posts lost the elections. He also urged TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to initiate disciplinary action against Ilaiah if Congress candidates were defeated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ilaiah Beerla 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X