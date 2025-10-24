2 Cabbies Held for Power Wire Theft

Hyderabad:The Miyapur police arrested two cab drivers for allegedly stealing electrical wire bundles from building construction sites in Miyapur and nearby areas. At a press briefing, police identified the accused as Kancharla Dilip Kumar, 35, of Suraram in Jeedimetla, and Nishal Karelkar, of Hafeezpet. Officials said the accused had earlier committed eight similar offences and were involved in three more recent thefts in the Miyapur police limits



According to police, on October 18, a builder from Nagarjuna Enclave, Miyapur, lodged a complaint stating that 25 electrical wire bundles were stolen from his construction site. The police, upon launching an investigation, found that the duo used to recce unsecured construction sites, and break open locks using an iron rod. They would steal the wires at scrap shops in Madinaguda and Secunderabad.



Police advised builders to install CCTV cameras and ensure adequate night security at construction sites.



Burglars Steal Rs 76k From House



Hyderabad:Burglars broke into a house of Senapati Haribabu, a contractor, in Netajinagar Colony and fled with `76,000 and some articles. The houseowner had locked the house and was away. He discovered the robbery when he returned and found the door lock broken, Borabanda police. Based on Haribabu’s complaint, the police along with Clues team inspected the crime scene and began verifying CCTV camera footage in the locality to identify and trace the burglars.



One held for running brothel

Hyderabad:The west zone task force and Banjara Hills police in a raid on a hotel at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, arrested a brothel organiser, Md Shareef, seven customers and a hotel receptionist and rescued three women including a Russian national. The victims were sent to a state home. Police seized `5,950 and 13 mobile phones, said task force additional DCP M. Iqbal Siddiqui.



During interrogation, Shareef allegedly revealed that while running a hair-dressing saloon, he used to hire unemployed women and used to lure them into commercial sex work by offering a good salary and commissions.