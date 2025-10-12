2 Boys Drown After Falling Into Agri Well in Mahbubabad

Warangal: In a tragic incident, two young boys drowned after accidentally falling into an agricultural well near their home in Enchagudem village of Kothagudem mandal, Mahbubabad district.

According to Station House Officer E. Raj Kumar, the deceased were identified as Rithwik, 11, son of Etikala Narsaiah and Swathi, and his cousin Jathin, 10, son of Anitha and Srinivas. Jathin had been visiting his grandmother’s house. The tragedy occurred when both children were left at home while their family members had gone to another village to attend a relative’s funeral.

The boys reportedly went near the agricultural well beside the house to defecate and accidentally slipped into it. Villagers grew suspicious after finding the children’s slippers and clothes near the well. During the search, Rithwik’s body was recovered first.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and, with the help of villagers, retrieved Jathin’s body as well. The sudden and heartbreaking deaths of the two boys have cast a pall of grief over the entire village.

2 duped by app link sent by pals

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cybercrime police registered two separate cases after a father and daughter from LB Nagar were duped of over Rs.2 lakh by cyberfraudsters through a fake investment app, the links for which were sent by their friends.

According to the police, an RTC employee from Masjid Lane, LB Nagar, received a link from a friend on August 26 for an app named LF Work, promoted as an investment platform. After installing the app, he began investing small amounts and initially received minor returns. Encouraged by this, he invested further through multiple transactions, amounting to Rs.1,35,210. However, when he attempted to withdraw the money, he was unable to do so, realising he had been cheated. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 319(2) BNS and 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act.

In a similar case, his 23-year-old daughter also received the same app link from a family friend on September 5 and invested Rs.86,220 after being shown fake returns. When she tried to withdraw the money, the app stopped responding. She too filed a complaint, leading to a second case under the same sections.

Police said cyber fraudsters often use such apps to lure people with fake returns and urged the public not to invest in unknown online platforms without verifying their authenticity. Investigation is underway to trace the accused.

Girl foils theft bid, video goes viral

Hyderabad: The video of a 13-year-old girl foiling a theft attempt in Bhagat Singhnagar, Road No. 12, Jeedimetla, was being widely circulated on social media platforms. The Jeedimetla police said they had not registered a first information report as they had not received a complaint over the incident.

According to reports, the girl reportedly noticed that the door of her tenant Uma Maheshwari’s locked house was slightly open and found an unidentified man inside. When questioned, he allegedly claimed to have come for Uma, but Bhavani confronted him.

Realising he had been exposed, the man allegedly pushed her and fled. Bhavani chased him while shouting for help. Later the tenant was informed, who confirmed that no property was stolen. CCTV footage captured how the girl chased the man away.

Cops find body from Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was recovered by the Madhapur police from the Durgam Cheruvu waters at around 9 pm on Friday. Police reached the spot after being informed by passers-by. The deceased, suspected to be aged around 24 to 27 years and about 5.5 feet tall, was wearing a blue checked shirt and black trousers. Police suspected that he may have died by suicide, and began investigations.

Hyderabad: Two days after he went missing after stating that he would die by suicide, police traced the man, an IT employee, to Kurnool, on Friday. According to Ghatkesar police, the 35-year-old tech employee, was a resident of Balajinagar in Ghatkesar.

According to his father, the IT staffer had returned home around 12.30 am on Thursday and left in his car ten minutes later. Before leaving, he updated his WhatsApp status to read: “No one is responsible for my death... Take care of my parents... Mom, Dad, I miss you... Sorry again.”

Seeing this the next morning and not being able to find him despite a search, his parents reached out to the Ghatkesar police, who lodged a missing complaint. The police traced the IT employee to Kurnool and informed his parents and relatives residing there, who escorted him back to the city.

“He cited financial issues as the reason behind him planning to take this extreme step. He did not open up much about what caused the financial distress though,” an official from the Ghatkesar police station said.

Cops look for man who killed worker

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police were looking for a man who allegedly killed his former colleague, 46-year-old centring worker A. Damodar, following a quarrel over money, at Moosapet at around 7 am on Saturday.

According to Kukatpally inspector K. Venkata Subba Rao, the incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by Adpaka Shyamala Kumari, the deceased’s sister, who was informed by nephew Sai Charan of the murder.

She said that Damodar had a dispute over money with one Mohammad Mehmood, a resident of Moosapet, with whom he had worked earlier. During an argument, Mehmood allegedly attacked Damodar who sustained a severe injury to the head and died on the spot.

Locals Aakash and Sameer, who witnessed the incident, informed the complainant about what had happened. Based on the complaint, a murder case was registered and Damodar’s body was shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination.

PD Act invoked against accused in cybercrime

Nizamabad: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said the Preventive Detention (PD) Act has been invoked against Kolanati Naga Shiva, the main conspirator involved in cybercrimes. The accused allegedly lured young people with promises of high-paying jobs abroad and then sent them to countries like Laos and Thailand, where they were forced to work in illegal cyber fraud operations, he said.

Four cases have been registered against Kolanati Naga Shiva, a resident of the Suchitra area in Hyderabad. The PD order, issued from Nizamabad district, will be confirmed by the state government, the Commissioner added.