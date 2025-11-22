2 Booked For Posters Praising Slain Maoist Hidma

WARANGAL: Police have registered a case against two persons who put up flex banners in Velair village of Hanamkonda district honouring Madvi Hidma, a top leader of the banned Maoist party who was recently killed in an encounter.

The banners carried strongly worded revolutionary messages praising Hidma. After spotting the provocative posters, police swiftly booked a case against the two people, identified as Suresh and Bachaiah, who allegedly put them up. Officials warned that strict action will be taken against anyone expressing sympathy for Maoists or supporting the banned outfit.

The incident comes days after the death of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma and his wife Raje in an encounter in the Maredumilli forest area of Andhra Pradesh. The encounter has drawn controversy, with some civil rights groups alleging it was staged and claiming that Hidma had been willing to surrender.