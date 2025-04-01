2 arrested in Kancha Gachibowli protest

Hyderabad:Gachibowli Police arrested two persons on Monday for assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation, rioting, and issuing threats during the protests against the development of Kancha Gachibowli land parcel. The arrested Bondugula Rohit Kumar and Erram Naveen Kumar were produced before the court on Monday and sent to judicial remand.

The protests started in Kancha Gachibowli on Sunday evening after the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) initiated leveling works. Students of University of Hyderabad gathered in the area and raised slogans for ceasing work.

Police were deployed and 53 students were detained under BNSS 170 (prevent commission of cognizable offences) and were released on Monday on personal bonds.

Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth told Deccan Chronicle that Rohit and Naveen were charged with sections 329(3), 121(2), 132, 191(3), 351(3) r/w 3(5) of the BNS. The DCP denied the use of tear gas and lathi charge on the protesters.

The TGIIC filed a complaint with Gachibowli Police on Sunday. Project engineer Marasaani Rohith stated, "As per G.O. No. 54, dated 26.06.2024, 400 acres of land at Sy.No.25, Kancha Gachibowli village was allocated to TGIIC for IT/Mixed project development. As part of this development, on 30.03.2025 at about 12:30 pm, they commenced work at the site. However, at about 3.30 pm, around 100 students from Hyderabad Central University criminally trespassed into the land and forcibly stopped the work. Despite informing them that they were government employees, the students refused to listen. They formed a group and started attacking the workers using stones and wooden sticks."

During the incident, Madhapur ACP Ch. Sreekanth suffered injuries on his leg and hands. He is currently undergoing treatment. The 53 detained students have been released.

Naveen and Rohit were in Madhapur Police Station till Monday morning and remain in judicial remand. Naveen complained of health problems due to existing high blood pressure.

In a contradiction, the police said the arrested duo were not students but the remand report said they were students pursuing PhD at the HCU. HCU Students' Union claimed Rohit is an alumnus and Naveen a PhD scholar.

The police on Monday denied presence in the university premises, however, the students during the late hours also confirmed that there is police deployed in the campus and over 50 JCBs were still put to work during the late hours.

The police also said, ‘The students are advised not to heed to misleading and false news and to seek resolution of any issues through official channels of communication."

The Kancha Gachibowli lands are home to rich biodiversity. Its proposed auction is expected to raise ₹10,000 crore.