2 Arrested for Illegal Storage of Firecrackers in Residential Area

Hyderabad: Police on Thursday busted an illegal storage of firecrackers worth Rs 4 lakh from the Gunfoundry Community Hall, which is in a residential area in Abids. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

The accused had stored firecrackers of various brands. After the raid on Friday night, N. Shiva Kumar, 28, and G. Mohit Kumar, 24, both businessmen and residents of Abids, were handed over to Abids police for further investigation.

In view of Diwali festivities there is a huge demand of firecrackers in the twin cities and to sell the items at a good price the accused illegally stored the explosives in a residential area in the Gunfoundry community hall without any valid licence from the concerned authorities, West Zone task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra said.