2 Arrested For Ganja, Hash Oil Peddling

Hyderabad: Members of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Tolichowki police, in a joint operation, arrested two peddlers and seized 11 grams of MDMA and other property worth Rs 1.77 lakh. Accused Mohammed Imran alias Shukur alias Sahil alias Immu, 31, a car driver and a resident of Sun City, Bandlaguda Jagir, and his accomplice Shaik Baseer Ahmed alias Sameer, 32, of Humayunnagar in Hyderabad, were arrested by the joint team.

Imran told police that he was doing various jobs to eke out his livelihood and while working as driver he was addicted to ganja and hash oil, Y.V.S. Sudheeendra, H-NEW DCP, told Deccan Chronicle.

Previously, Imran was admitted to a rehabilitation centre. But when he came out, he again started consuming drugs, the DCP said.

In 2024, Imran decided to join drug peddling as full-time job and began procuring ganja and hash oil from local suppliers at cheaper rates and sold them to customers at higher prices.

Apart from 11 grams MDMA the joint team also seized two mobile phones and a two-wheeler (bearing registration number TG 08 A 5748) which was used in the crime.

A case (crime number 193 of 2025) under section 8(c) read with 22(c), 27, 29 of NDPS Act, 1985, was registered with Tolichowki police station. The two accused along with the seized property were produced before the court and later forwarded to judicial remand.