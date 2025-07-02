1Dead, SI Injured In Consecutive Accidents

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man died and a sub-inspector sustained injuries in two consecutive accidents on the Balanagar flyover in the early hours of Monday. According to Balanagar inspector T. Narasimha Raju, the first accident occurred around 3.06 am when a pedestrian attempting to cross the road near the flyover ramp was fatally hit by a car. Locals caught the driver and alerted the police by dialling 100.

Sub-inspector Venkatesham, who was on night duty, reached the spot with a patrol team and an ambulance. While the team was shifting the body into the ambulance around 3.40 am, a DCM tipper lorry crashed into the vehicle. The sub-inspector, who was standing near the ambulance, was injured in the mishap.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed a fracture in his left leg. The ambulance had been halted at the spot where the deceased lay, in the middle of the road. Explaining the sequence of events, investigating officer Mohd Haji said, “While others moved away upon noticing the lorry’s approach, suspecting it would hit the ambulance, SI Venkatesham reacted a moment later.”

Preliminary investigation suggests the lorry driver had briefly dozed off, resulting in the collision. The driver has been identified as Sannigonda. The deceased pedestrian remains unidentified, and his body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. “We are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the first accident,” said Narasimha Raju.

The car driver involved in the first incident has been identified as Syed Mazhar Ali. Both drivers, Ali and Sannigonda, have been taken into custody for investigation. Alcohol tests conducted on both returned negative. A case has been registered under Section 106 of the BNS for the first accident and under Section 125 of the BNS for the second. Further investigation is ongoing.