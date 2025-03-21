19th Graduation Ceremony held at Army College of Dental Science in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) hosted the 19th graduation ceremony for its Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) students. The students received their degrees from Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who was the chief guest and were officially welcomed into the professional dental community.

Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and Chairman ACDS commended the graduates for their academic achievements and their readiness to contribute meaningfully to the dental profession.

Dr Mamta Kaushik, Principal ACDS presented the college report, emphasizing the college’s legacy of excellence and its vital role in shaping future leaders in the field of dentistry.

The ceremony also included the conferring of awards and medals to the top-performing students who had excelled academically and in extracurricular activities, the “Patron’s Rolling trophy, Dakshin Bharat Area” for overall best MDS student was awarded to Dr Surabhi Bhadauriya from the Department of Periodontics.

Dr Teressa Gregory bagged “Chief of Army Staff Rolling Trophy” for best all-round student and Dr Sarah Raheel was awarded the “General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Rolling Trophy” for best BDS student in academics.

ACDS has long been a beacon of excellence in dental education, and is the only college in the twin cities to consistently feature in NIRF ranking with NAAC ‘A’ grade accreditation, being one of the top dental colleges in the nation.

With a strong commitment to service, ACDS continues to make a meaningful impact by enhancing the health and well-being of the community. The ceremony was attended by faculty, distinguished guests, and the graduates’ families and friends.