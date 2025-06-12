1975 Emergency Verdict Remembered

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy recalled the landmark judgment delivered by the Allahabad High Court on this day in 1975, which declared the election of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the Lok Sabha as void and disqualified her for six years.

He said the Congress leader adopted a fascist and dictatorial approach following the verdict, imposing the Emergency within two weeks on June 25, 1975. The period witnessed widespread curbs on civil liberties, mass arrests of opposition leaders, and press censorship.

Kishan Reddy said while Indian democracy has since grown stronger and those responsible for the Emergency continue to face the consequences of their actions. He described the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s democratic history, triggered by the court ruling and the ensuing political turmoil.