196 Motorists Held in Weekend Drunken Driving Drive in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a special drunk driving (DD) enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 196 offenders.

Of the 196 offenders, 140 were bike riders, while 13 were three-wheeler riders and 41 were car drivers.

Two of them were heavy vehicle drivers. Over 157 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml while 26 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 13 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

Cyberabad DCP Traffic-I, Ranjan Ratan Kumar, said that all the offenders will be produced before the court concerned. Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence.

“If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine,” he said.

From February 9 to 14, around 212 DD cases were disposed in the courts, in which half a dozen persons got fine plus social service while 206 persons got fine only.