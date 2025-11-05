192 Smuggled Liquor Bottles Seized in Pahadisherif

Hyderabad: Telangana prohibition and excise department on Tuesday seized as many as 192 liquor bottles brought from Goa, Delhi and Puducherry.

The department received that some people were bringing liquor bottles from Goa, Delhi and Puducheery by flight and selling them to persons to known to them. Accordingly, the excise officials started checking vehicles at Pahadisherif and seized 192 bottles worth Rs.5.76 lakh.