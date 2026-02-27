19-yr-Old Youth Dies As Car Plunges Into Reservoir

WARANGAL: A 19-year-old youth died after a car plunged into the Dharmasagar reservoir near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Wednesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Bhukya Pawan, a resident of Deshai Thanda. He was travelling along with Dharavath Charan, 18, from Station Ghanpur towards Pallagutta and their native village when the vehicle reportedly veered off the road and fell into the reservoir.

Charan sustained injuries from shattered glass and was rescued by local residents. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Pawan remained trapped inside the submerged vehicle. After a search operation lasting nearly 24 hours involving police and expert divers, the car was traced late on Thursday evening. The body was recovered from inside the vehicle, which was later pulled out with the help of a crane.

The body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident, including the possibility of overspeeding or a mechanical fault.