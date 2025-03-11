19-yr-Old Gets 5-yr RI in Pocso Case

Hyderabad: A Pocso court in Neredmet, Medchal district, sentenced 19-year-old Thora Srikanth to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for stalking and harassing a minor girl. The court also directed a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to be paid to the victim.

Srikanth, a driver from Annojiguda, was convicted under Section 354-D (stalking) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, along with Sections 11 and 12 of the Pocso Act.

The case was based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father in September 2022 at the Ghatkesar police station. According to the complaint, Srikanth persistently followed and harassed the girl, a Class 10 student, and pressured her into a relationship. Despite repeated warnings from her parents, he continued his behaviour and even issued threats.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor police station. Additional public prosecutor Komalatha represented the prosecution.