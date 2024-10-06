19-Yr-Old Drowns at Kongala Waterfalls in Mulugu

Warangal: A 19-year-old youth drowned at Kongala Waterfalls in Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday, despite multiple warning signs cautioning visitors against entering the water. The victim, identified as B. Abhinav, a resident of Godavarikhani, had come to the waterfalls with six friends.



Authorities had previously installed warning boards and restricted access to the waterfalls due to dangerous water levels caused by heavy inflows from upstream. However, some visitors, including Abhinav and his friends, ignored the warnings and ventured to the site, putting their lives at risk.

According to sub-inspector R. Harish, Abhinav and his friends reached Kongala Waterfalls by taking an alternate route through the forest early in the morning. Upon arrival, Abhinav entered deep into the water, where he tragically drowned. His friends, unable to swim, stayed at the edge of the water and were horrified as they witnessed Abhinav struggling. Despite their cries for help, there was no one in the vicinity to rescue him.

Police later retrieved Abhinav’s body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched after registering the case.