19-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide After Dowry Harassment

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws at KPHB, on Sunday.

According to KPHB police, deceased Maloth Poojitha was married to Jatoth Srinu, a sales executive at a jewellery shop, in April this year. The complaint was filed by her grandmother, Maloth Bhadaramma, wherein she stated that at the time of the wedding, the family reportedly spent ₹ 11 lakh on gold and household articles. Later, Srinu along with his parents Pool Singh and J. Achamma, his brother Veeranna, sister Lalitha and Veeranna’s wife Jyothi repeatedly harassed Poojitha for an additional dowry of ₹ 10 lakh.

The family had promised to pay the amount after the upcoming crop harvesting season. On June 21, Srinu called Poojitha’s mother and informed her that he found Poojitha dead when he returned home from work around 9.30 pm. The grandmother also alleged Poojitha was recently harassed over some photos of her with her brothers, shared by an acquaintance named Hari, in which she was seen drinking a soft drink.

Police said that a case of dowry harassment was registered and the body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.