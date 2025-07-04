19-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Pregnancy; Man Held for Rape, Abetment

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl from Nacharam who was preparing for police recruitment exams, died by suicide after allegedly after being raped and left pregnant by a 28-year-old man who concealed from her that he was married and had three children.

Police have arrested Dasari Mahendar, accused in several cases including one of murder, and produced him before a court which remanded him to judicial custody. The Clues Team collected foetal samples and submitted them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

According to a source, the deceased, a recent intermediate pass-out, was in a relationship with Mahendar, an autorickshaw driver from Ambedkarnagar, Nacharam. Mahendar lured the girl under the pretext of love and marriage hiding the fact that he was married and have three children.

Mahendar forcibly had sexual intercourse with the girl, threatening her with dire consequences. She later discovered she was five months pregnant. She told her family who decided to approach the police the next day. However, before they could file a complaint, the girl died by suicide at her home.

Following her death, her family lodged a police complaint. Inspector G. Rudvir Kumar confirmed that a case was registered against Mahendar for rape and abetment to suicide. He was arrested on July 3 and produced before court, after which he was sent to Cherlapally Jail.

Police said Mahendar had a criminal history, including involvement in a ganja case and a crime against women in Nacharam police station and a murder case in Gopalapuram police station in 2013.