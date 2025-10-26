19 Persons Get Jail Term for Driving in Drunken Condition in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Nineteen persons got jail term for driving in an inebriated condition in Cyberabad limits.

The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving (DD) enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 457 offenders.

The vehicle-wise breakdown of the cases included 346 motorcyclists, 20 three-wheeler riders, 86 four-wheelers and five heavy vehicles. Offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. As many as 399 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 34 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 24 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the court concerned, officials said.

The Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine, they said.

Last week from October 20 to 25, total 336 DD cases were disposed of in the courts concerned, in which 317 persons were penalized for fine amounts and 19 persons were sentenced to jail. Half a dozen persons got one day jail term, while 13 persons received two days imprisonment and 23 persons were assigned social service as part of the penalty, according to police.