19-Km Tunnel To Take Water By Gravity To Sundilla From Pranahita-Chevella

Prabhakar said the water will be lifted from Sundilla barrage and fill the Sripada Yellampalli Project by using the available infrastructure.



The alignment of Pranahita-Chevella barrage will be fixed at 150 metres level. This will be to take the water by gravity through the tunnel of 19.300 km from 76.565 km to 95.865 km and link it up with the Sundilla barrage.



According to sources, the existing canals covering 76.565 km will be utilised for the purpose.

As per the report, over 19 km of tunnel will be dug up to take the water to Sundilla by gravity from the Pranahita-Chevella barrage.Once the Alignment Report is approved by the state government, it is learnt that Aarvee Associates will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) after studying the geographical and hydrological conditions and making the flood calculations.B. Prabhakar, executive engineer of Irrigation department’s Kagaznagar circle, told Deccan Chronicle that a survey has been conducted for 150 metres level height of the barrage. It will draw 122 TMC of water, permission for which will have to be taken from the Maharashtra government.