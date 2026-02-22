1.82 Lakh to Appear for Telangana Gurukul CET Tomorrow

Hyderabad:Over 1.82 lakh students will appear for the TG Common Entrance Test (CET) for entry into Gurukul institutions at 492 centres statewide on Sunday.

CET chief convener S. Krishna Aditya, who is also secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, said all arrangements were in place for the test to ensure that it was held in an orderly and transparent manner.

He advised students to write the examination with courage and confidence, remain calm, and perform to the best of their ability. “Students should write the examination with confidence and showcase their full potential,” he said.