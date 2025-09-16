18 People Saved from Rising Pennar Waters in a Dramatic Midnight Rescue Operation

Nellore: In a gripping late-night operation on Monday, coordinated efforts by multiple departments — including Police, Fire, Revenue, Irrigation, Fisheries, the Municipal Corporation, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) — saved 18 people who were trapped in the swollen Pennar river after water released from the Somasila project.

The group, residents living near the riverbank, had reportedly ventured into the waters for a late-night party. As the river level began to rise steadily, panic set in, prompting them to call the police control room for help.

Responding swiftly, Nawabpeta Circle Inspector G. Venugopal Reddy rushed to the spot. Displaying remarkable courage, he descended into the river using a rope from the NH-16 bridge to reach those stranded.

The rescue was far from easy — nine people were pulled to safety after an intense seven-hour-long operation involving teams from multiple departments.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended the release of water from the Pennar barrage, a critical decision that allowed the river level to recede. This timely move enabled the remaining nine to return safely within a couple of hours.