Hyderabad Man Loses 18 Family Members in Saudi

Hyderabad: Eighteen members of a family from Ramnagar in Musheerabad lost their lives in a Saudi bus accident.

The family members led by a retired railway employee Shaik Naseeruddin (65) and his wife Akhter Begum (60) and other family members went to Saudi Arabia on November 9 for religious duties.

Naseeruddin’s two sons and two daughters along with a daughter-in-law accompanied them. However, they met with a tragic end when the bus caught on fire.

Naseeruddin’s family members were among the 45 people, who were killed after the bus they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker. However, there is no official word so far from Saudi authorities and the government of India over the casualties.

Responding to the incident, the Telangana government on Monday decided to depute a team, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, to Saudi Arabia to coordinate relief efforts following the bus accident there in which several city residents were killed.