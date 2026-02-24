18 ESIC Dispensaries Construction to Proceed, Not Cancelled: Min Vivek

Hyderabad:Labour minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy said that the cancellation of 18 ESIC dispensaries was discussed in the Cabinet meeting and a decision was taken to proceed with their construction. Highlighting the progress in the districts, the minister said that the ESI hospital in Chennur, which began with 50 beds, was functioning at full capacity.

He stated that during Monday’s Cabinet, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had responded positively to the proposal for allotment of land for the construction of an ESI hospital at Shamshabad. Vivek was addressing the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Foundation Day at the Sanathnagar ESI Hospital on Tuesday.



The minister urged the doctors to instill confidence and courage in patients alongside providing medical treatment. While government hospitals often face criticism, he noted that there were very few complaints with regard to ESI hospitals. He described the conduct of organ transplantation surgeries at the ESI Hospital as a significant milestone and extended his appreciation to all organ donors.

