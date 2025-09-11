18 Convicted In 17 POCSO Cases In Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The POCSO Court sentenced 18 accused in sexual assault cases involving minor girls to varying terms of imprisonment and fines in 17 cases heard over the past year.

Among them, one accused was sentenced to death by hanging in a case involving the sexual assault and murder of a minor girl. In another case, an accused was sentenced to 51 years of imprisonment for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a Dalit minor girl.

In total, seven accused were sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, while the remaining nine received punishments ranging from one to three years.

On Thursday, the POCSO court also sentenced Jagidala Harish of Duginelli to 21 years of imprisonment. He was found guilty of luring a minor girl under the pretext of love and sexually assaulting her.

Superintendent of police Sharat Chandra Pawar said that charge sheets in these cases were filed with scientific evidence, which ensured convictions. He added that such punishments would act as a deterrent by creating fear that no one involved in such crimes can escape punishment.

Special public prosecutor of the POCSO court, Vemula Ranjit, said the convictions were possible due to foolproof charge sheets and scientific evidence presented by the police, which stood up to scrutiny in court.