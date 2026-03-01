17.91 Lakh Telangana Students Served Ragi Gruel

Hyderabad: Over 17.91 lakh students across Telangana are being served ragi java three days a week in 2025–26 under the Mid Day Meal PM Poshan scheme, according to the School Education Department. The programme covers government, local body, aided, National Child Labour Project and recognised madarsa schools.

Students from Classes I to V have been included since 2003, and those from Classes VI to X since 2008–09. The Centre and state share costs in a 60:40 ratio. In addition, the state supplies super fine rice to students from Classes PP to X at its own expense. Each child receives three eggs a week, with the egg rate increased from ₹5 to ₹6 from March 2025, adding to the state’s expenditure.

Cooking charges for 2025–26 have also been raised, with the state bearing the additional cost. A total of 46,933 cook-cum-helpers are paid ₹3,000 per month, including ₹600 from the Centre and ₹2,400 from the state.

Meals are prepared in 23,003 schools through Self Help Groups and in 2,998 schools via centralised kitchens, with LPG facilities available in 9,587 schools. Food samples are tested in 5 per cent of schools, and regular health check-ups are conducted for students and helpers.

Since November 2025, bills have been processed online and honorariums credited directly into bank accounts. Cooking costs are released based on attendance recorded through the Facial Recognition System. The department added that 11,011 school nutrition gardens have been set up to provide fresh vegetables.