174-yr-old Munshi Naan demolished

Telangana
29 Oct 2025 2:21 AM IST

The speciality of ‘Munshi Naan’ was its traditional recipe and hand-made naans baked in a metal urn.

Hyderabad:The building housing the 174-year-old ‘Munshi Naan’, an outlet famous for its freshly baked traditional naan, was demolished on Tuesday to make way for the Old City Metro Rail project.

This is among the more than 1,000 properties that will make way for the Metro Rail. Among those who volunteered to give up their properties were the owners of Munshi Naan. They had received compensation checques from the district administration and MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The speciality of ‘Munshi Naan’ was its traditional recipe and hand-made naans baked in a metal urn. Sources said the eatery will begin operating from its new premises shortly.

DC Correspondent
