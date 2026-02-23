1.72 Lakh Students Appear for TG CET- 2026

Hyderabad: A total of 1,72,842 candidates appeared for the TG Common Entrance Test (CET)-2026, held in 492 examination centres across the state on Sunday for admission to Class 5 and Classes 6 to 9 in schools under the social welfare, tribal welfare, and backward classes education societies

S. Krishna Aditya, chief convener of TG CET, said the society had successfully conducted the exams. A total of 1,82,061 applications were received, of which 1,72,842 candidates appeared. He added that the high attendance percentage reflects the strong interest of students in gaining admission to Gurukul educational institutions.