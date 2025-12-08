 Top
17-Year-Old Intermediate Student Brutally Murdered in Warasiguda

Telangana
8 Dec 2025 4:02 PM IST

The suspect used a knife to cut the girl's throat in front of her mother

The police and the clues team are currently gathering evidence and information.

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Intermediate student was brutally murdered inside the limits of the Warasiguda police station in Hyderabad, according to reports.

A young man who was related to the victim as a maternal uncle is accused of killing her. According to reports, the suspect used a knife to cut the girl's throat in front of her mother.

The young man left the knife and his cellphone behind as he ran away after the horrible deed.

Warasiguda police arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information and examined the body. The police and the clues team are currently gathering evidence and information. The horrific murder's motivation is still a mystery and is being looked into.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
murder case 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

