17-Year-Old Intermediate Student Brutally Murdered in Warasiguda

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Intermediate student was brutally murdered inside the limits of the Warasiguda police station in Hyderabad, according to reports.

A young man who was related to the victim as a maternal uncle is accused of killing her. According to reports, the suspect used a knife to cut the girl's throat in front of her mother.

The young man left the knife and his cellphone behind as he ran away after the horrible deed.

Warasiguda police arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information and examined the body. The police and the clues team are currently gathering evidence and information. The horrific murder's motivation is still a mystery and is being looked into.



