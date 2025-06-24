17 Telangana People Safely Reach Hometown From Iran, Israel

Hyderabad: Seventeen people, who belong to Telangana, arrived in New Delhi from the strife-torn Middle East on Tuesday, five from Mashhad, Iran, one from Jordan via Iran and 11 from Israel. With this, the total number of Telangana residents who returned from the Middle East reached to 23. Overall, with the arrival of three flights on Tuesday, nearly 3000 Indians have been evacuated from Iran and about 600 from Israel.

According to Telangana Bhavan spokesperson Ch. Chakravarthy, further arrivals were expected later on Tuesday. The government was maintaining close coordination with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and Indian Embassies to facilitate additional evacuations, particularly from Israel where outbound flights remain disrupted due to temporary airspace closures, a statement said.

All the returnees have made their onward travel arrangements to Hyderabad at their own expense. Telangana Bhavan staff provided necessary assistance, including reception at the airport, refreshments, and coordination until the passengers board their domestic flights.

In line with the monitoring efforts initiated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state government, was coordinating the safe return of its citizens from the conflict-hit Iran and Israel, the statement. The state government’s representatives in New Delhi are actively engaged in receiving and assisting all incoming passengers.