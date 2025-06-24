17 Telangana People Safely Reaches Hometown From Iran, Israel

Hyderabad: In line with the continuous monitoring efforts initiated by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is closely coordinating the safe return of its citizens from the conflict-hit Iran and Israel.

The dedicated helpdesk and support team at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, remain actively engaged in receiving and assisting all incoming passengers.

As of 1 pm on Tuesday, a total of 17 new arrivals have been registered. Of them five were from Mashhad, Iran, one from Jordan via Iran, 11 from Israel. All of them belong to Telangana.

In addition to half a dozen students who arrived yesterday – four from Iran and two from Israel, this brings the cumulative total to 23 Telangana citizens safely returned so far.

All the returnees have made their onward travel arrangements to Hyderabad at their own expense. Telangana Bhavan staff provided necessary assistance, including reception at the airport, refreshments, and coordination until the passengers board their domestic flights.

Telangana Bhavan spokesperson Ch. Chakravarthy told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday that further arrivals were expected later today. The Telangana government was maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Embassies to facilitate additional evacuations, particularly from Israel where outbound flights remain disrupted due to temporary airspace closures.

The State government reiterates its commitment to ensuring the well-being and safe return of every citizen. The helpline set up at Telangana Bhavan remains operational for real-time assistance and information, he added.