17 Students Fall Ill After Mid-Day Meal In Jammikunta

Karimnagar: As many as 17 students were rushed to a local hospital after suffering from food poisoning caused by the school’s mid-day meal at the Government Primary School in Jammikunta, Karimnagar district, on Monday.

Of the 17 students, nine were girls and eight were boys. They began experiencing vomiting and stomach pain shortly after lunch. Initially, three students fell ill, followed by the remaining 14 who developed severe stomach pain.

The school staff took all 17 students to the local government hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that the children had suffered food poisoning but were stable and out of danger.

Upon hearing the news, parents rushed to the hospital, accusing the school management of negligence and serving poor-quality food, including rotten eggs and meals containing worms.

Mandal educational officers visited the hospital and assured parents that an inquiry would be conducted into the quality lapse and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Jammikunta mandal education officer Hema Latha told Deccan Chronicle that 71 students attended school that day. After consuming the mid-day meal, which included khichdi, vegetable curry, and eggs, a few complained of stomach pain and vomiting. “They were immediately rushed to the hospital, treated, and discharged by 5 pm. All students are stable now,” she said.

She added, “We had previously asked parents to check the quality of meals daily by visiting the school, but they haven’t been attending. We have now instructed the school management to take utmost care and ensure such an incident never happens again.”

Meanwhile, Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar contacted Karimnagar collector Pamela Satpathy to enquire about the students’ condition. The collector confirmed that all were stable. The minister advised shifting the students to the Karimnagar government hospital for better treatment if required.