17 Staff Shifted After Corruption Row at Vemulawada Temple

Karimnagar: The executive officer (EO) of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, L. Ramadevi, has ordered the internal transfer of 17 employees following a series of corruption and misconduct allegations within the temple administration in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district.

The action follows a major controversy involving multi-post superintendent V. Venkata Prasad Raju, who was allegedly caught stealing temple supplies from the godown and loading them into his personal car.

The transfers, described as administrative, affect key personnel across various departments. Those moved include two assistant executive officers (AEOs), four superintendents, seven junior assistants, two senior assistants, one record assistant and one attender.

The controversy centres around Prasad Raju, who holds multiple supervisory roles, including superintendent of the main temple godown, Baddi Pochamma Temple and Nampally Gutta Temple. A recent video allegedly shows him using a labourer to load supplies from the godown into his car (TG 10C 0841), causing revenue loss and triggering public outrage.

Despite the serious allegations of stealing Prasadam godown supplies, Prasad Raju has only been given an internal transfer, which has become a major point of contention among locals.

Sources within the temple claim Prasad’s misconduct is not an isolated incident. They allege that since taking charge of the godown sections, he has repeatedly taken supplies and intimidated junior staff into assisting him. He is also accused of similar behaviour during his previous tenure at the Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders and devotees are demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against the official. They suspect Prasad Raju has been operating with impunity, allegedly due to backing from senior officials recently posted to Vemulawada.

Although the mass transfers are being viewed as an attempt to clean up administrative functioning, many remain sceptical given the leniency shown towards the primary accused.