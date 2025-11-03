17 Dead in Chevella Road Accident

Chevella (Vikarabad): Seventeen persons were killed and several others sustained serious injuries when an RTC bus from the Tandur depot collided head-on with a gravel-laden lorry near Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the lorry’s gravel load toppled onto the bus, trapping many passengers inside. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations using three JCB machines to extricate those trapped under the debris.

According to preliminary reports, the RTC bus was travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad with about 70 passengers on board, most of them students and employees returning to the city after the Sunday holiday.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred on a curve when the lorry, reportedly speeding, lost control and rammed into the bus. The collision caused a loud explosion-like noise, following which local villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Chevella and Hyderabad for treatment. Officials fear that the death toll may rise further as several victims are in critical condition.

The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway, with vehicles stranded for several kilometres on the Chevella–Vikarabad route. Senior police and transport department officials visited the scene and supervised the rescue and clearance operations.