17 Arrested, Cases Filed Against 40 In Banswada Violence

KAMAREDDY: The situation in Banswada town remained under control on Sunday after police stepped up security following clashes between two groups, officials said.

District superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra camped in the town to monitor the law-and-order situation. The dispute reportedly began following an altercation involving a woman sales employee at a supermarket and youths from another community, which later escalated into group clashes.

Police registered cases against around 40 persons based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Special teams were formed to identify and trace those involved. Seventeen persons, including three arrested on Sunday, have been taken into custody so far. Police said some accused are absconding and efforts are under way to trace them.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, SP Rajesh Chandra said the situation was under control and there was no need for panic. He said the arrests helped restore normalcy and appealed to the public to cooperate with police and share information to prevent further disturbances.