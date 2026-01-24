163 Lives Lost in 8,159 Fire Accidents in 11 Months; Charminar and Sigachi Tragedies Top Grim List

Hyderabad: The state, and the city, had a total of 163 deaths in fire-related accidents between January and November of last year, according to statistics available with the government. There were a total of 8,159 fire accidents in that period.

Two of the worst disasters occurred last year, both in the city and its suburbs.

In what is perhaps the most devastating incident in a residential areas, 17 members of a family died in a blaze that started at an AC unit in Charminar's Gulzar Houz on May 18. The residents had no way to escape.

In India’s worse industrial disaster, 54 persons died in a reactor blast at Sigachi Pharma in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy. While 44 workers died, eight are still missing and presumed dead.

In between, thousands of livelihoods have been lost in the form of gutted shops and homes, the fires a result of poor safety measures or lack of fire-fighting equipment.

2025

Jan. 3: Fire guts a chemical godown in Jeedimetla industrial area.

Jan. 17; Blaze at coaching institute in Shaikpet spreads to clothing store. Three persons rescued.

Jan. 26: A boat and jetty, used for fireworks in Hussainsagar, catches fire, 22-year-old Ganapati dead. Fireworks were part of ‘Bharat Mata Maha Harathi’ programme. No permission had been granted for fireworks.

Jan. 24: Three fires, one at a tiffin centre in Bachupally's Nizampet; a recording studio at Falaknuma; and at a fabrication shop in Gudimalkapur.

Feb. 2: All occupants rescued after fire in cellar of a building in Old City's Kishanbagh.

Feb. 4: Fire at chemical factory in the Cherlapally industrial development area.

Feb. 11: 40 shops in Diwan Devdi's Madina and Abbas Towers gutted. Four rescued.

Feb. 26: Fire in locked house in Charkaman's Matti Ka Sher area.

Feb. 28: Three killed, including a seven-year-old girl and two women, at a house in Pasha Colony.

March 4: Fire occurred in huts in Amberpet, all rescued.

March 8: Fire after LPG gas leak leaves three injured at Erragadda.

March 15: Flash fire at a restaurant in Kokapet's GAR IT Park, four injured.

April 14: Minor fire accident at Park Hyatt. Fire was electrical, and led to heavy smoke. No one was injured.

April 26: 300 huts destroyed in fire triggered by LPG leak at Hayathnagar.

May 7: Choreographer Poorkati Veerkant Reddy killed in a fire that erupted from his bedroom’s air conditioner in Puppalaguda.

May 18: 17 members of one family killed in a house in Charminar's Gulzar Houz. Fire, sparked from AC unit, spread through shops in the ground floor and blocked the exit for the residents.

June 13: Fire at petrol pump in Attapur leaves two injured.

June 16: Fire at Garden Tower in First Lancer, Banjara Hills.

June 30: Blast in Sigachi Pharma in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy, leaves 44 workers dead and more than 30 injured. Eight people are still missing.

July 3: Three fires, one at a tyre manufacturing unit in Katedan; a blaze caused by explosion in refrigerator in Sanathnagar, and third at a restaurant in SR Nagar.

July 13: Fire in a waste management company in Pashamylaram.

July 16: Two injured in fire in a residential complex in Moghalpura.

July 17: Fire at Durodine Industries in Sanathnagar's Jinkalawada.

Aug. 17: Fire at AC repair shop in Rajendranagar, which destroyed a nearby chicken shop and an onion godown.

Aug. 24: Fire at a scrap shop in Kushaiguda.

Aug. 28: Fire at ghee store in Ameerpet.

Sept. 13: Fire in second floor of a software company in Madhapur's Ayyappa Society.

Sept. 22: 79-year-old Jayaprakash Ramanna dies in fire at Neredmet's Vayupuri Colony. Fire caused by short circuit triggered by water heater.

Oct. 3: Fire in cycle shop in Secunderabad's Lothkunta.

Oct. 20: Fire in wooden cabinet and scrap godown in Bahadurpura.

Oct. 25: Fire in chemical depot in Moosapet

Nov. 13: Two rescued after fire at plastic segregation unit in Balapur's Shaheennagar.

Nov. 24: Two die in fire, blast at Shalibanda, in a commercial store beside the clock tower.

Dec. 18: Fire at construction site in Chandanagar due to a LPG cylinder leak. Four sheds gutted.

Dec. 28: Fire in sixth floor of Somajiguda's Alpine Heights due to a LPG cylinder explosion. Residents escape, firefighters rescue pet dog from the balcony.