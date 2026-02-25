16,000 Absent on Day One of Intermediate Exams

Hyderabad: Nearly 16,000 students were absent on the first day of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) conducted across Telangana on Wednesday.

Of the 5,14,598 students registered for the second language Paper-I (Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu and Arabic) examination held from 9 am to 12 noon, 4,98,695 appeared while 15,903 were absent. The examination was conducted at 1,495 centres.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said the day passed off smoothly with no cases of malpractice reported. A total of 28,500 invigilators, 1,495 chief superintendents and departmental officers, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads were deployed.

Despite a five-minute grace period up to 9.05 am, some students were denied entry for arriving late at centres in Jagityal, Nizamabad and Khammam districts, in accordance with prescribed norms.

At Loyola Academy Junior College, Old Alwal, students described the Sanskrit question paper as largely based on expected portions, though some found the long-answer questions slightly challenging. “Most of the questions were familiar,” said N. Nisha, an Inter first-year student. Others termed the paper average or normal.

Students at a centre in Hyderguda reported inconvenience due to sewage overflow near the premises. TGBIE secretary S. Krishna Aditya inspected centres in Secunderabad and Marredpally and reviewed examination arrangements and adherence to guidelines. Board observers were deputed to Medchal, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Jangaon, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siricilla, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Adilabad, Medak, Khammam and Yadadri districts. They reported that the examinations were conducted peacefully.

Meanwhile, 5,07,949 second-year Intermediate students will appear for second language Paper-II on Thursday. The IPE will conclude on March 18.

The story was written by V.Shivani Reddy and N.Shri Ram.