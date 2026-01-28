16 Students, Teacher Injured As School Bus Overturns

Hyderabad: At least 16 students and a teacher were injured after a school bus they were aboard overturned near Mrigawani Park in Moinabad around 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to Moinabad inspector G. Pavan Kumar, the bus, belonging to Hyderabad School of Excellency, was returning to the city after annual function rehearsals at a garden in Aziz Nagar when it hit a divider and overturned. There were 24 students on board at the time. Visuals from the scene showed panic‑stricken children. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Shadan Hospital, Moinabad, where they were treated and discharged later in the evening. Parents who were informed remained with their children as police recorded statements.

“Preliminary information suggests overspeeding, but we are unsure whether that was the reason. The driver may not have seen the divider as it was too small to be visible for such a big vehicle,” investigating officer M.D. Nayeemuddin said.

Police ruled out drunk driving. “We checked his BAC levels immediately and found that he was not drunk. We are investigating what led to this,” sub‑inspector Nimmala Venkanna said.

Most of the students sustained lacerations and minor injuries. The driver, identified as Simhala, 44, has been booked under Section 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials confirmed that bus fitness certificates, licences and other documents were in order.

The incident also caused a massive traffic jam on the stretch, with traffic police deployed to clear the congestion. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.